Social grants dilemma: a safe haven or a brewing storm?
Grants are the main source of income for 23% of households, Stats SA survey shows
23 May 2024 - 14:05
UPDATED 23 May 2024 - 20:04
More than a third of households in ANC strongholds depend on social grants to put bread on the table, reflecting the country’s tightrope walk between social welfare in the world’s most unequal society and economic prudence.
The general household survey by Stats SA, which places the Eastern Cape and Limpopo high in the rankings of child-headed households, showed that social grants beneficiaries climbed from about 13% in 2002 to almost 40%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.