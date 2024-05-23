Electric Mercedes trucks debut, but high price and a legal snag awaits takers

Daimler Truck SA's new full-electric range comprises the eActros and Fuso eCanter models. Picture: SUPPLIED
The commercial vehicle wing of Mercedes-Benz, Daimler Truck SA, this week launched the first battery-electric versions of the venerable Actros truck range in SA.
The fully electric range consists of two models; the eActros 300 comprising a 4x2, 6x2 rigid, a truck-tractor variant, and an eActros 400 6x2 rigid. Also launched this week was the fully electric Fuso eCanter medium commercial truck.
Mercedes-Benz eActros 300
The eActros 300 is powered by twin electric motors outputting 300kW with a two-speed transmission and three lithium-ion battery packs. Battery capacity is 336kWh with up to 330km of travel range. Charging the eActros from 20% to 80% at a 160kW charger takes 75 minutes. The Gross Vehicle Mass (GVM) ranges from 19 to 27 tonnes and the body and payload ranges between 8.2 tonnes and 16.1 tonnes, with the Gross Combination Mass (GCM) at 40 tonnes.
Mercedes-Benz eActros 400
This model develops 400kW from twin electric motors. It has a two-speed transmission and four lithium-ion battery packs with a 448kWh capacity. The driving range is up to 400km, and charging from 20% to 80% at 160kW takes 100 minutes. The GVM is 27 tonnes, and the body and payload weight is 15.4 tonnes, but there’s a snag.
The new eActros range is immediately available for sale to customers with shorter trailers such as van bodies or single tankers. SA legislation stipulates that the maximum length of trucks with multiple trailers mustn’t extended past 22m.
Depending on the brand, of which there are few, electric truck designs are 700mm — 1.2m longer than conventional diesel trucks. This is a by-product of accommodating the large batteries. With more than 200,000 truck trailers registered in SA, and built to maximise payloads while adhering to the 22m road-length limit, coupling a combination trailer such as a super-link to the electric truck tractors elongates the marriage beyond the 22m legal cut-off mark.
A Naamsa HCV NEV committee is negotiating with the department of transport either to change the legislation or grant concessions.
Fuso eCanter
The 5,952mm long Fuso eCanter paved the way for electric trucks in SA in 2020. The company previously brought in six units allocated to customers for a three-month trial period, specifically for in-city distribution.
Large batteries offer the eActros a driving range of up to 400km depending on model. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 7.5 tonne medium-sized commercial truck is powered by a single electric motor generating 135kW and 390Nm. It’s mated to a single-speed transmission and six battery packs with 83kWh capacity. Charging takes 90 minutes on a 50kW DC charger, and 11 hours on a regular alternating current charger. The travel range is 100km.
Daimler Truck SA isn’t publicising their actual pricing, preferring to describe the outlay as “almost four-times the price of their conventional cousins”.
With the Mercedes-Benz Actros range priced between R1.8m and R2.2m, and Fuso Canter models priced from R444,000, expect to pay in the region of R8m-R10m for the eActros and R1.7m for the Fuso eCanter.
