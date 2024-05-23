Bidcorp reports solid 10-month performance
The food distributor continues to pursue bolt-on acquisitions across regions
23 May 2024 - 10:23
Food distributor Bidcorp’s constant currency trading results are reflecting a solid performance and a continuation of the real constant currency growth seen in the first half, it said on Thursday.
In an update for the 10 months to the end of April, the group said its estimated weighted average food inflation of about 2.6% to April had declined significantly from 15.2% a year ago. Currency volatility had affected its rand- translated results, with year-to-date foreign exchange movements for the period having a 9% positive effect on the rand numbers...
