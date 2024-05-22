MARKET WRAP: Rejection of BHP bid drags JSE lower
22 May 2024 - 19:42
The JSE weakened late in the day after news that Anglo American is not happy with BHP’s latest takeover offer.
On Wednesday, BHP sweetened its offer for a second time, upping what it is prepared to pay for Anglo from £34bn to £38.6bn (about R900bn). The latest offer represents an increase from the original proposal, on April 24, of more than 24%...
