Truckers suspend planned protest over foreign drivers after government steps in
Natjoints plan is being rolled out to ensure safe elections, transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga says
23 May 2024 - 19:47
The threatened protest by truckers has been suspended after the intervention by the government, which is determined that nothing will be allowed to disrupt next week’s elections.
The truckers threatened highway closures in protest at the hiring of foreign nationals in what could have been a repeat of the disruption caused when they blocked highways in KwaZulu-Natal after former president Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment on contempt of court charges in 2021. Major freight routes were brought to a standstill...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.