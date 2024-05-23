Jacob Zuma to keep fighting to be an MP
The Constitutional Court has ruled he is not eligible to run for parliament in next week’s election
23 May 2024 - 22:18
Former president Jacob Zuma said on Thursday that he would fight for his rights, after the Constitutional Court ruled that he was not eligible to run for parliament in the general election next Wednesday.
The apex court ruled on Monday that Zuma’s 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court in 2021 disqualified him from standing in the election, as the constitution prohibits anyone given a prison sentence of 12 months or longer from holding a parliamentary seat...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.