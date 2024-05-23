Read the latest e-paper

Politics

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: How post-election coalitions and scenarios line up

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail features and cover editor Shirley de Villiers

23 May 2024 - 15:38
by Business Day TV
Political parties are hard at work ahead of the upcoming election, specifically the governing ANC, which is trying to retain state power for its exclusive use.

Financial Mail reports that it is not clear that this will be enough to secure it the outright majority it craves, but it is unlikely to lose proximity to power.

Features and cover editor for Financial Mail, Shirley de Villiers spoke to Business Day TV about how post-election coalitions and scenarios line up.

