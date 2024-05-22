Inflation continues slight downward trend as food price increases slow
22 May 2024 - 11:01
UPDATED 22 May 2024 - 17:44
Consumer inflation slowed slightly in April to 5.2% from 5.3% in March, Stats SA said on Wednesday.
This is a slightly better result than economists expected. Some forecasts indicated that headline inflation would remain at 5.3% in April. The consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.3% month on month...
