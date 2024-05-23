Stefanutti optimistic about Kusile contract claims
Decision due in third quarter, says CEO Russell Crawford, and a positive outcome will give R1.6bn boost
23 May 2024 - 19:19
Diversified construction group Stefanutti Stocks is optimistic about a resolution on the protracted Kusile project contractual claims, saying this, together with the successful implementation of its restructuring plan, and lender support would ensure the group’s turnaround.
CEO Russell Crawford said lenders had continued to provide guarantee support for the group’s current and future projects. Stefanutti and lenders reached an agreement at the end of March to extend the capital repayment profile of the loan as well as its duration to June 30 2025...
