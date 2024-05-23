Software, security, and cloud services specialists Bytes Technology Group (BTG) has reported double-digit growth and proposed a special dividend as it continued to benefit from strong demand for its services.
Revenue for the year ended February was 12.3% higher at £207m, while gross profit rose 12.5% to £145.8m. Headline earnings per share rose 15.8% to 19.55p.
A final dividend of 6p per share and a special dividend of 8.7p have been proposed.
In the light of the company’s continued strong performance and cash generation, the board considered it appropriate to propose a cash return to ordinary shareholders with a special dividend of 8.7p per share, equating to £20.9m, it said.
“I am very pleased to report another set of positive results for BTG, with a 12.2% increase in adjusted operating profit, driven by contributions from all areas of our business,” CEO Sam Mudd said.
“Despite the challenging economic climate over the past year, our customers have continued to invest in their IT needs,” he said.
Gross invoiced income grew 26.7% as the group expanded its client base in both the public and corporate sectors and “increased our share of wallet” among existing customers, he said.
“Our strong relationship with Microsoft enables us to capitalise on exciting opportunities such as Copilot, Azure Virtual Solutions, and Business Apps. With continued demand for cloud adoption, backup, storage, and security solutions, these will be our key focus areas in 2024/25,” he added.
Bytes proposes special dividend as profit rises 12.5%
