SuperSport want a double against Bucs, Margerman says

SuperSport United midfielder Grant Margerman wants to end what has been a difficult season with a victory against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm) to finish on a positive note.
SuperSport have been blowing hot and cold this season and as they prepare to wrap up the difficult campaign, Margerman says they will put that disappointment behind them should they win against Pirates.
The Tshwane side can still finish fourth in the Premier Soccer League log table should they win against the Buccaneers and TS Galaxy draw or lose against Polokwane City away.
“We want to make sure we finish the season on a high to at least give ourselves a good shot at finishing in the top four,” Margerman said.
“It is not in our hands, but we should go out there and look to get better results.”
Margerman, 25, said they still had unfinished business in the CAF Confederation Cup after their poor run this year, and finishing fourth will allow them to fix what went wrong.
Most of the games we played, we did well. It is just that we didn’t take our chances and not being solid at the back.
“If you go back and look at our games, we didn’t play too badly, but we showed inexperience in the CAF competitions,” he said.
“Most of the games we played, we did well. It is just that we didn’t take our chances and not being solid at the back.
“We didn’t pick up points at home because going away is always difficult. If we can qualify now, next season we will be a lot more prepared. Most of the guys will have experience from the competition.”
SuperSport are also looking to complete a league double after they beat the Buccaneers in December at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
“It will be a tough game because they want to qualify for the Champions League. They are playing at home and will come all out to make sure they win the game.
“Yes, they lost [the last] two games, but they are still a good side. For us, [the aim] is to finish the campaign well. It will be good to get a double over them, a big side in the league.”
The Buccaneers will look to end their two successive defeats with a win, which could see them finish second if Stellenbosch lose against Richards Bay.
Pirates will also want to win to go to their Nedbank Cup final against Mamelodi Sundowns on June 1 with a winning momentum. They will have to do it without Nkosinathi Sibisi, who is suspended for the match, while Tapelo Xoki is injured.
The Tshwane side can finish fourth in the PSL table should they win against the Buccaneers and TS Galaxy draw or lose against Polokwane City
