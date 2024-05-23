MARKET WRAP: Rand battered by hawkish Fed comments
23 May 2024 - 17:54
The rand took a beating for a second day as the release of the latest minutes by the US central bank’s federal open market committee indicated members remained concerned about inflation.
The Federal Reserve has turned up its hawkish rhetoric over the past couple of weeks, with some of its representatives even talking about the possibility of further rate hikes, while markets have been almost certain the bank’s next move would be to cut...
