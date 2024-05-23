Read the latest e-paper

Lamborghini Huracán replacement will have a V8 that revs to 10,000rpm

The model will be part of its flagship high-performance electrified vehicle line-up and will deliver more than 622kW

23 May 2024 - 21:17
by Motoring Staff
Lamborghini’s upcoming Huracán replacement will feature a new electrified 4L V8 petrol engine capable of reaching 10,000rpm. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lamborghini has revealed that the upcoming successor to the Huracán, code-named the Lamborghini 634, will feature a twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine paired with a sophisticated hybrid system.

The Italian sports car maker said this model will be part of its flagship high-performance electrified vehicle (HPEV) line-up and will deliver more than 622kW.

The new engine is a completely new design from Lamborghini's headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese, aiming to exceed the performance of the current Huracán models. With a displacement of 4l, it is noted for its specific power of 147kW per litre and is capable of producing 588kW between 9,000rpm and 9,750rpm.

Its maximum engine speed of 10,000rpm is typically seen in purpose-built racing power trains. There is 730Nm of torque available between 4,000rpm and 7,000rpm, facilitated by the integration of the electric unit.

The hybrid system includes three electric motors and an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, first seen on the Lamborghini Revuelto. The rear electric system, positioned between the internal combustion engine and the gearbox, comprises an inverter and an axial electric unit, providing up to 300Nm of torque and 110kW at 3,500rpm.

Lamborghini said significant focus during the design process was placed on the engine note, aiming to provide a distinctive soundtrack. The engine’s characteristics enhance in volume and frequency at high revs — coupled with the harmonic vibrations from the flat-plane crankshaft — to offer a comprehensive sensory driving experience.

The Lamborghini 634 is set to launch in 2024 and forms part of Lamborghini’s “Direzione Cor Tauri” programme, which marks the company’s shift towards electrification, beginning with the Revuelto in 2023 and the Urus SE revealed at the Beijing Auto Show in April. 

