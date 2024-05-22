New Jeep Avenger 4xe launched with improved off-road ability

Aimed at outdoor enthusiasts, the Avenger 4xe further benefits from a smart all-wheel-drive system that automatically adjusts to vehicle speed. At lower velocities (between -30 and +30km/h), traction on all four wheels is permanent, with a 50:50 split. During medium speeds (30km/h to 90km/h), the rear axle drive activates only upon demand.

Jeep says that even with zero Nm torque, the rear e-motor remains connected to the rear wheels for sudden needs. When all-wheel drive is engaged, torque distribution is based on actual demand, with a potential split of up to 50:50. At high speeds (above 90km/h), front-wheel drive becomes permanent with the rear e-motor disengaging to reduce fuel consumption.

Wired to Jeep’s Selec-Terrain functionality, drivers can tweak the all-wheel-drive system to tackle specific terrains. Four modes are on offer: auto, sand & mud, snow and sport. The latter is geared towards all-out performance and when selected will see the Avenger 4xe sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 9.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 195km/h.

Compared with its road-biased brethren, the Avenger 4xe benefits from terrain-busting upgrades such as a multilink rear suspension, extra ground clearance (210mm up from 200mm) and more aggressive approach (22°), departure (35°) and break-over (21°) angles.

Customers can also bank on a more generous water fording depth of 400mm. Black 17-inch alloy wheels wear M+S tyres as standard, while all terrain 3PMSF tyres are optional.