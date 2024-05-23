Sport / Other Sport

Tim Merlier secures Giro stage 18 after sprint

Win lifts Belgian cyclist to third with 143 points while leader Jonathan Milan moves to 327

23 May 2024 - 19:53
by Chiranjit Ojha
Soudal Quick-Step’s Tim Merlier in action before crossing the line to win stage 18 of the Giro d’Italia Italy, May 23 2024. Picture: REUTERS/CIRO DE LUCA
Soudal Quick-Step's Tim Merlier in action before crossing the line to win stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia Italy, May 23 2024. Picture: REUTERS/CIRO DE LUCA

Bengaluru — Tim Merlier of team Soudal Quick-Step claimed his second victory in this year’s Giro d’Italia when he prevailed in a sprint finish to take stage 18 on Thursday.

Belgian Merlier finished narrowly ahead of points classification leader Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek). The win lifted Merlier three places to third with 143 points, while Milan moved to 327.

“I was a bit surprised that the last kilometre was so fast. I found the moment to start my sprint. It was tight but I know I’m fast,” Merlier said after the hectic finish to the 178km race in Padua.

Milan, who won the previous three flat stages, apologised to his team.

“I lost their wheel,” the Italian said. “This finish was more tricky than we were thinking. It was dangerous. I think the most dangerous finish that we did until now.”

Merlier’s teammate Pieter Serry was leading the peloton with Juan Lopez (Lidl-Trek) through rainy conditions early in the race as a leading group created a gap of two-and-a-half minutes.

But the peloton closed the gap on the leaders in the second half of the race as the weather improved.

Overall leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) maintained a lead of 7min 42sec over second-placed Daniel Martinez (Bora-Hansgrohe). Kaden Groves of Alpecin-Deceuninck, second in the points classification, finished third.

Stage 19, a 157km race from Mortegliano to Sappada, takes place on Friday.

Reuters

Georg Steinhauser solos to Giro stage win

German newcomer wins stage 17 as Pogacar increases lead
Sport
1 day ago

Tadej Pogacar aces torrential rain on chaotic Giro stage

The Slovenian leads the standings by more than seven minutes and looks assured of reaching Rome with the maglia rosa on his back
Sport
2 days ago

Tadej Pogacar wins Giro stage 15 after attack on the climb

Victory was Pogacar’s fourth stage win and he crossed the line with no rider in sight
Sport
4 days ago
