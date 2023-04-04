Markets

WATCH: Will the rand get stronger?

Business Day TV speaks to RMB's foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini

04 April 2023 - 21:06
Picture: 123RF/172222080
Picture: 123RF/172222080

The rand has kicked off the second quarter on a positive note, trading below the R18 mark to the dollar and this is after the SA Reserve Bank raised rates, partly in an attempt to protect the local unit. Business Day TV spoke to RMB foreign exchange structurer Rayno Nigrini for his outlook on the rand.

Or listen to full audio

