Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from Oyster Catcher Investments
The Competition Commission has made several errors in its report on food prices
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says concern about whether SA is becoming a ‘mafia state’ has prompted the move
Former president says the ruling party’s actions suggest it has something to hide and doesn’t want parliament to find out
The province remains a viable investment locality thanks to good governance and infrastructure investments
Major central banks including the US Fed, ECB and Bank of England have all upped rates in the past couple of weeks
The proposed amendments fall short of the mandate to drive meaningful participation and may even have the opposite effect
Bill awaiting approval by President Yoweri Museveni will force companies to report homosexual people
Trainer and jockey need a strategy with their big race runner Good Council
Sonos surpasses itself with Era 100, while Era 300 sets the tone for the future of music listening
Wessel Joubert from Oyster Catcher Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from Oyster Catcher Investments
Wessel Joubert from Oyster Catcher Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.