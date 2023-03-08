Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How to navigate markets in uncertain times

Business Day TV speaks to channel lead at 10X Investments, Gareth Stobie

08 March 2023 - 20:47
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA

Exchange-traded fund (EFT) markets kicked of 2023 with a bang, as many riskier assets benefited from the reopening of China’s economy. Despite the optimism, analysts have warned that elevated inflation, high interest rates and the ongoing war in Ukraine are still risks to equity markets. Business Day TV discussed this with channel lead at 10X Investments, Gareth Stobie. 

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: JSE’s diversification strategy bears fruit

Business Day TV speaks to JSE CEO Leila Fourie
Companies
5 hours ago

WATCH: Shoprite delivers profit bump

Business Day TV talks to Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Mpact more than doubles its annual payout

Business Day TV speaks to Mpact CEO Bruce Strong
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Bidvest delivers double-digit profit growth

Business Day TV speaks to Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rand flirts with R19/$ on barrage of bad news
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand touches four-month low
Markets
3.
Oil prices slip after lower-than-expected Chinese ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stocks this week
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE pares some losses, but risks ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.