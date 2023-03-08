Markets

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Mangers

08 March 2023 - 20:42
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Mangers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Business Day TV talks to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
1 day ago

Business Day TV talks to Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
2 days ago

Business Day TV spoke to Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
6 days ago
