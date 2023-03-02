JSE slips after more aggressive comments by US Fed officials

Strong weekly US jobs data and higher underlying inflation in Europe strengthen the case for further monetary tightening
SA-Uganda summit can be a driver of increased intra-African trade and offer further momentum to the African Continental Free Trade Area
Judge rules decision in 2022 to reclassify schools as businesses and hike their rates was unlawful
Those close to Mashatile say a criminal case opened against him by a North West ANC member is one of many attempts to block his appointment
The private schooling group spent more on expanding its business to meet the higher demand amid the general decline of public schools
Emerging market central banks have ample experience dealing with these conditions, including the political pressure that often follows policy tightening - Kganyago
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Ivory Coast and Guinea to send specially charted aeroplanes to bring back their nationals after Saied's threats
There has been too much talk and hardly any action in professionalising the game
Tanya Ritchie and Helen Hahn plan to drive from Joburg to Nairobi in their yellow 1981 Mercedes-Benz 240D
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, along with its global peers as investors digested more hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials.
Fed officials on Wednesday said that interest rates will need to increase further and stay elevated into 2024 to curb US inflation that’s showing few signs of abating, reported Bloomberg...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE slips after more aggressive comments by US Fed officials
Fed officials are sticking to the script and supporting the case for ongoing interest-rate hikes
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, along with its global peers as investors digested more hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials.
Fed officials on Wednesday said that interest rates will need to increase further and stay elevated into 2024 to curb US inflation that’s showing few signs of abating, reported Bloomberg...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.