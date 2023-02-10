Business Day TV spoke to Ashley Daswa from Sanlam Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
It is evident that the digital future of banking, underpinned by the power of data, is both inevitable and imminent.
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Ernest Darkoh, co-founder of the BroadReach Group and board director of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Cross-border operations to the Maputo port and TCM Matola terminal in Mozambique also came to at a standstill due to flooding of the network
The currency is headed for a fourth weekly loss vs the dollar, the longest streak since an emerging-market-wide sell-off in October
Clarity is wanted on serious allegations, as well as an indication that the board has a plan to address them
At least 17 missiles hit the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia in an hour in the heaviest attack since Russia invaded Ukraine
Business Day TV spoke to Stuart Hess, Sports Reporter for Sunday Times
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a fully electric version of its popular Sprinter van
Ashley Daswa from Sanlam Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities join Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market report
Business Day TV spoke to Ashley Daswa from Sanlam Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Ashley Daswa from Sanlam Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities join Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.