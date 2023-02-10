Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market report

Business Day TV spoke to Ashley Daswa from Sanlam Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities

10 February 2023 - 18:40 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/peshkova
Picture: 123RF/peshkova

Ashley Daswa from Sanlam Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities join Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

