Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Rather than accuse business of moaning, the president should lend an ear and fix what scares off investors
However, fewer workers downed tools when compared with previous years
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Cash generated from operations dropped by 61.2% as global macroeconomic conditions hit the steel producer
Stats SA says when compared to 2021, mining output was 7.2% lower in 2022
Key blockages should be removed to repair its fading power of attraction
Prosecutors found ‘strong indications’ Putin approved the use of Russian BUK missile systems that shot down the jetliner over eastern Ukraine in 2014
Union Berlin have taken the Bundesliga by storm and are a point behind leaders Bayern Munich
Novelist Hanif Kureishi uses voice recognition technology to blog after becoming paralysed as a result of an injury
Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.