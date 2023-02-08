Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum

08 February 2023 - 21:26
Picture: 123RF/peshkova
Picture: 123RF/peshkova

Faheema Adia from Momentum joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Carmen Mpelwane from Sanlam Investments
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand plunges against dollar on US ...
Markets
2.
Gold rises as US dollar weakens after Fed chair’s ...
Markets
3.
Stocks rally on Powell’s mild rates comments
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
JSE lifts as investors consider Jerome Powell’s ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.