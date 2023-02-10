Markets

Q&A: Momentum bullish on SA asset classes in 2023

Low valuations of SA equities and bonds relative to histories and international counterparts could provide a fillip this year

BL Premium
10 February 2023 - 05:00 Lindiwe Tsobo

High inflation, tighter monetary policy and China's economy reopening are set to continue driving markets in 2023. 

The JSE started the year on a good footing, hitting a record high of above 80,000 points in January, while global sentiment is still somewhat shaky with investors assessing how far the US Federal Reserve will go in hiking interest rates, despite evidence of inflation cooling. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.