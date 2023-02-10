Low valuations of SA equities and bonds relative to histories and international counterparts could provide a fillip this year
As ANC’s electoral decline chips away at patronage largesse, the party is forced to look at innovative ways to sustain itself
‘To build such a society, to overcome the great difficulties of the moment, we need to work together’
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Global factors help hammer full-year profit down 60% to R2.64bn
The renewed loss of skilled and high-income earners is a threat to public finances, says chief economist
Clarity is wanted on serious allegations, as well as an indication that the board has a plan to address them
Toddler pulled from the rubble 79 hours after the earthquake, as hundreds of thousands left homeless in middle of winter
Coach Zwane expects tough match against Maritzburg United in Nedbank Cup last 32
Zombie movie marks year in which gaming has ascended to level of culturally unavoidable
High inflation, tighter monetary policy and China's economy reopening are set to continue driving markets in 2023.
The JSE started the year on a good footing, hitting a record high of above 80,000 points in January, while global sentiment is still somewhat shaky with investors assessing how far the US Federal Reserve will go in hiking interest rates, despite evidence of inflation cooling. ..
Q&A: Momentum bullish on SA asset classes in 2023
