Business Day TV talks to Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig
Thoughtless approach to tourism marketing by SA Tourism reveals contempt for taxpayers’ cash
Transnet Freight Rail wants the private sector to run its container corridor between Johannesburg and eThekwini for the next 20 years
The delayed reshuffle may result in the Sona being seen as Ramaphosa tolerating poor performance and in some cases open defiance by some of his ministers
Investors have lost trust in the government, Neal Froneman says
Sars commissioners says tax collection will come in lower this fiscal year amid worsening load-shedding and rising cost of living
The language the board used to frame Brett Botten’s departure downplays the seriousness of this affair
If the job situation remains very hot 'it may well be the case that we have to do more', says Fed chair
Windies series will be new head coach Shukri Conrad’s first in charge of the Test team
The Maya ruins may be less famous than Machu Picchu, but they’re still awe-inspiring
In its 15-months of operation, Bank Zero has had zero credit card fraud, says its chair, Michael Jordaan.
“While all the global banks have come to accept a certain percentage of transactions as fraudulent, this plucky SA start-up has innovated the fraud risk away,” Jordaan tells Business Day. ..
Zero card fraud for Michael Jordaan’s Bank Zero
Plucky start-up has innovated the fraud risk away, says Jordaan
In its 15-months of operation, Bank Zero has had zero credit card fraud, says its chair, Michael Jordaan.
"While all the global banks have come to accept a certain percentage of transactions as fraudulent, this plucky SA start-up has innovated the fraud risk away," Jordaan tells Business Day. ..
