Zero card fraud for Michael Jordaan’s Bank Zero

Plucky start-up has innovated the fraud risk away, says Jordaan

08 February 2023 - 06:00 Toby Shapshak

In its 15-months of operation, Bank Zero has had zero credit card fraud, says its chair, Michael Jordaan.

“While all the global banks have come to accept a certain percentage of transactions as fraudulent, this plucky SA start-up has innovated the fraud risk away,” Jordaan tells Business Day. ..

