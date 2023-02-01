Markets

Oil climbs on weaker dollar and positive company reports

Wednesday’s Opec+ meeting is in investor focus as Opec output falls and crude build surprises

01 February 2023 - 07:23 Sonali Paul
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA

Melbourne — Oil prices climbed on Wednesday underpinned by a weaker dollar, which fell on signs of slowing inflation in the US, easing fears that the world’s largest oil user may face a recession, because of further interest rate hikes.

Brent crude futures gained 20c, or 0.2%, to $85.66 a barrel at 1.28am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 34c, or 0.4%, to $79.21 a barrel, extending gains of about 1% in the previous session.

“Sentiment shifted amid a positive company reporting season. Signs of cooling inflation also raised expectations that the Fed will be able to pause rate hikes,” ANZ commodities analysts said in a note.

Tamer rate hike expectations helped lower the dollar index, which supported oil prices as a weaker greenback makes the commodity cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

All eyes will be on a meeting on Wednesday of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies including Russia, together called Opec+, where producers are expected to endorse their current output targets agreed in November.

Opec oil output fell in January, as Iraqi exports dropped and Nigeria’s output did not recover, with the 10 Opec members pumping 920,000 barrels per day (bpd) below the group’s targeted volumes under the Opec+ agreement, a Reuters survey found.

The shortfall was bigger than the deficit of 780,000 bpd in December.

On a bearish note, data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) industry group showed crude stocks rose by about 6.3-million barrels in the week ended January 27, according to market sources.

That was a bigger build than the 400,000 barrels that analysts polled by Reuters had expected on average.

Distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by about 1.5-million barrels, contrary to analysts’ expectations of a 1.3-million barrel drop.

Reuters

Oil slips amid expectation of central banks’ hiking rates again

Interest rate decisions will shed light on prospects for economic and oil demand growth, said PVM’s Tamas Varga
Markets
20 hours ago

Oil steadies after falling on threat of more rate hikes

Brent crude futures gain 28c and WTI up 9c
Markets
1 day ago

Oil slips in part due to Middle East tension

Prices are also probably being weighed down by potential interest-rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips but ends the month strong
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand, JSE weaker as focus shifts to ...
Markets
3.
JSE slips after record highs reached last week
Markets
4.
Oil slips in part due to Middle East tension
Markets
5.
Global markets slip as investors await key data
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.