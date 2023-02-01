Gold in narrow price range ahead of Fed decision

Markets have priced in the 25 basis point increase in US rates at the US Federal Reserve meeting
Several listed South African clothing retailers have released trading updates in recent days, and all of them are surprisingly strong.
City of Johannesburg's property base has increased 12% in the past five years
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
GM gains rights to buy all the lithium from Thacker Pass mine in Nevada when it opens in 2026
President cracks the whip and tells officials to speed up energy reform as calls to declare a state of disaster over load-shedding gain traction
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
The ‘ridiculously low’ fine for mishandling radioactive material is under scrutiny as the search for the tiny, yet dangerous capsule continues
Celebrating with gusto the move of a player of undoubted potential to England’s second tier says much about how low our football has fallen
The domestic wine sector is utterly dependent on exports to balance its books
Bengaluru — Gold traded in a narrow price range on Wednesday, as investors refrained from taking big bets ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision due later in the day.
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,925.09 per ounce by 2.37am GMT. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,940.50.
Gold should hold above $1,900 levels heading into the Fed meeting and the Fed message needs to be heard to grasp bullion’s next likely direction, said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.
The Fed’s policy decision is due at 7.00pm GMT, followed by a press conference from chair Jerome Powell at 7.30pm GMT. The US central bank is widely expected to scale back rate hikes to 25 basis points (bps) from 50 bps in December.
Lower interest rates tend to be beneficial for bullion, decreasing the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.
“There is a semi-decent chance that Powell will not deliver the dovish hike markets want ... So, that leaves gold vulnerable to a bump in the road at these highs, if we see the inevitable higher dollar and yields in case Powell keeps quiet on a pause or pivot,” said Simpson.
Meanwhile, data released on Tuesday showed US labour costs increased at their slowest pace in a year in the fourth quarter as wage growth slowed.
The Bank of England (BOE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) are expected to raise rates by 50 bps on Thursday.
Among other precious metals, spot silver lost 0.4% to $23.61 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.3% to $1,008.62 and palladium inched 0.1% lower to $1,647.17.
Analysts have cut their palladium price forecasts and raised platinum price estimates as electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles disrupt the auto industry on which both metals rely for demand, a Reuters poll showed.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold in narrow price range ahead of Fed decision
Investors refrain from taking big bets as the US central bank scales back rate hikes
Bengaluru — Gold traded in a narrow price range on Wednesday, as investors refrained from taking big bets ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision due later in the day.
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,925.09 per ounce by 2.37am GMT. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,940.50.
Gold should hold above $1,900 levels heading into the Fed meeting and the Fed message needs to be heard to grasp bullion’s next likely direction, said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.
The Fed’s policy decision is due at 7.00pm GMT, followed by a press conference from chair Jerome Powell at 7.30pm GMT. The US central bank is widely expected to scale back rate hikes to 25 basis points (bps) from 50 bps in December.
Lower interest rates tend to be beneficial for bullion, decreasing the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.
“There is a semi-decent chance that Powell will not deliver the dovish hike markets want ... So, that leaves gold vulnerable to a bump in the road at these highs, if we see the inevitable higher dollar and yields in case Powell keeps quiet on a pause or pivot,” said Simpson.
Meanwhile, data released on Tuesday showed US labour costs increased at their slowest pace in a year in the fourth quarter as wage growth slowed.
The Bank of England (BOE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) are expected to raise rates by 50 bps on Thursday.
Among other precious metals, spot silver lost 0.4% to $23.61 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.3% to $1,008.62 and palladium inched 0.1% lower to $1,647.17.
Analysts have cut their palladium price forecasts and raised platinum price estimates as electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles disrupt the auto industry on which both metals rely for demand, a Reuters poll showed.
Reuters
Gold digs in as markets await Fed rate-hike move
Gold inches up and heads for third monthly gain
Gold holds steady as investors await US inflation data
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WATCH: Market Report
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips but ends the month strong
SA’s lagging in EM bond buying is a big missed opportunity
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.