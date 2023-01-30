Oil slips in part due to Middle East tension

Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
The Covid-19 pandemic gave us a good look at the state of international co-operation as a means to limit the spread of pandemics and their impact on the global economy. It was not a pretty sight.
ANC and alliance partners recommend that a national state of disaster be declared over worsening power crisis
Mpho Phalatse confirms she will run for the top position at the party’s federal congress in April
Packaging group slumps after it reduced the size of its proposed rights offer to no more than R1.5bn
While manufacturers plan different trajectories, the electricity shortage will partly determine the course of SA production
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Outlook remains uncertain but a recession is now more likely
Coach says local challenger could be beneficial when his team steps up to continental competition
It's a busy year for Mitsubishi with Xpander Cross and a flagship Triton bakkie also on the cards
London — Oil fell on Monday, giving up earlier gains, as looming interest rate hikes by major central banks and signs of strong Russian exports offset rising Middle East tension over a drone attack in Iran and hopes of higher Chinese demand.
Investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, followed the day after by half-point hikes from the Bank of England and European Central Bank, and any deviation from that script would be a shock.
Brent crude fell 29c, or 0.3%, to $86.37 a barrel by 9.10am GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 52c, or 0.7%, to $79.16.
Oil prices “are likely being weighed down by potential interest rate hikes in the upcoming Fed meeting”, Serena Huang, head of APAC analysis at Vortexa, said in an email.
The market also came under pressure from indications of strong Russian supply, despite an EU ban and G7 price cap imposed over its invasion of Ukraine. Both oil benchmarks last week saw their first weekly loss in three.
Besides the central bank meetings, a gathering on Wednesday of key ministers from Opec+, will also be in focus.
The Opec+ panel meeting on Wednesday is unlikely to tweak oil output policy — although broker PVM said it could surprise with a small cut.
“The upcoming flurry of price catalysts sets the stage for significant swings in oil prices this week,” said Stephen Brennock of PVM. “That said, prices are unlikely to fall below $80 and will struggle to get close to $100.”
Oil rose earlier on Monday amid tension in the Middle East following a drone attack in oil producer Iran. While it is not clear yet what's happening in Iran, any escalation there has the potential to disrupt crude flow, said Stefano Grasso, a senior portfolio manager at 8VantEdge in Singapore.
Hopes of a rise in Chinese demand have boosted oil in 2023. The world's biggest crude importer pledged over the weekend to promote a consumption recovery which would support demand.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil slips in part due to Middle East tension
Prices are also probably being weighed down by potential interest-rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve
London — Oil fell on Monday, giving up earlier gains, as looming interest rate hikes by major central banks and signs of strong Russian exports offset rising Middle East tension over a drone attack in Iran and hopes of higher Chinese demand.
Investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, followed the day after by half-point hikes from the Bank of England and European Central Bank, and any deviation from that script would be a shock.
Brent crude fell 29c, or 0.3%, to $86.37 a barrel by 9.10am GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 52c, or 0.7%, to $79.16.
Oil prices “are likely being weighed down by potential interest rate hikes in the upcoming Fed meeting”, Serena Huang, head of APAC analysis at Vortexa, said in an email.
The market also came under pressure from indications of strong Russian supply, despite an EU ban and G7 price cap imposed over its invasion of Ukraine. Both oil benchmarks last week saw their first weekly loss in three.
Besides the central bank meetings, a gathering on Wednesday of key ministers from Opec+, will also be in focus.
The Opec+ panel meeting on Wednesday is unlikely to tweak oil output policy — although broker PVM said it could surprise with a small cut.
“The upcoming flurry of price catalysts sets the stage for significant swings in oil prices this week,” said Stephen Brennock of PVM. “That said, prices are unlikely to fall below $80 and will struggle to get close to $100.”
Oil rose earlier on Monday amid tension in the Middle East following a drone attack in oil producer Iran. While it is not clear yet what's happening in Iran, any escalation there has the potential to disrupt crude flow, said Stefano Grasso, a senior portfolio manager at 8VantEdge in Singapore.
Hopes of a rise in Chinese demand have boosted oil in 2023. The world's biggest crude importer pledged over the weekend to promote a consumption recovery which would support demand.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.