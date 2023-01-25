Markets

Oil rebounds on Chinese demand hopes

Brent crude futures gain 59c, or 0.7%, to $86.72 a barrel as the world’s top oil importer exits from Covid-19 curbs

25 January 2023 - 07:24 Yuka Obayashi
Picture: REUTERS
Tokyo — Crude oil prices rebounded on Wednesday as demand recovery hopes in top importer China (which has exited from Covid-19 pandemic curbs) provided support after prices dropped in the previous session on concerns about global economic growth.

Brent crude futures gained 59c, or 0.7%, to $86.72 a barrel by 2.14am GMT after falling 2.3% in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 46c, or 0.6%, to $80.59 a barrel, having dropped 1.8% on Tuesday.

The economic worries were worsened by a bigger-than-expected build in US oil inventories that was reported after the market settled on Tuesday.

US crude stocks rose by about 3.4-million barrels in the week ended January 20, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures on Tuesday. That was triple the build of about 1-million forecast in a preliminary Reuters poll on Monday.

“But the build is expected to be temporary as the supply disruptions from a cold snap in the US a few weeks ago would only impact on the data in the next couple of weeks,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.

Official data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) will be released later on Wednesday.

“Expectations that China’s fuel demand will recover in the second half of the year are growing and are likely to support the market sentiment,” Kikukawa said, predicting that WTI will trade in a range between $75 and $85 a barrel in the coming weeks.

Oil supply should remain steady for the medium term as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies, a group known as Opec+, is expected to keep their output quotas.

An Opec+ panel is likely to endorse the producer group’s current oil output policy when it meets next week, five Opec+ sources said on Tuesday, as the hopes for higher Chinese demand are balanced by worries over inflation and the global economy. 

Reuters

Oil continues last week’s gains

Analysts say optimism about China’s reopening will most likely drive oil prices higher
1 day ago

Oil edges up on expected higher China demand

Brent crude rises 5c a barrel and WTI crude up 13c
1 day ago

Oil steady amid worry about global slowdown

Some investors are unsure of how fast ‘China’s crude demand will bounce back this quarter’, says Oanda analyst
19 hours ago
