Oil rebounds on Chinese demand hopes

DA members and supporters will march in Johannesburg and Cape Town as power cuts persist
City’s successful negotiation of a feed-in tariff for businesses and residents should be replicated nationally, and fast
Road Accident Fund unilaterally decided stopped paying medical expenses of victims who belonged to medical schemes, a decision that was successfully challenged in 2022
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
An arson attack in September brought KwaZulu-Natal’s largest mushroom farm to its knees and has resulted in 315 employees being retrenched
The monetary policy committee has once again demonstrated its ignorance over the causes of inflation in 2022
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
An unusually cold weather front and extreme low pressure systems caused hundreds of flight cancellations and delays in train and road travel
The VAR system takes the next step in its evolution when referees will explain their decisions to stadium crowds and television audiences
A look at the top 10 scoring red wines shows that, except for merlot, all the major varieties/blends feature on the list
Tokyo — Crude oil prices rebounded on Wednesday as demand recovery hopes in top importer China (which has exited from Covid-19 pandemic curbs) provided support after prices dropped in the previous session on concerns about global economic growth.
Brent crude futures gained 59c, or 0.7%, to $86.72 a barrel by 2.14am GMT after falling 2.3% in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 46c, or 0.6%, to $80.59 a barrel, having dropped 1.8% on Tuesday.
The economic worries were worsened by a bigger-than-expected build in US oil inventories that was reported after the market settled on Tuesday.
US crude stocks rose by about 3.4-million barrels in the week ended January 20, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures on Tuesday. That was triple the build of about 1-million forecast in a preliminary Reuters poll on Monday.
“But the build is expected to be temporary as the supply disruptions from a cold snap in the US a few weeks ago would only impact on the data in the next couple of weeks,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.
Official data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) will be released later on Wednesday.
“Expectations that China’s fuel demand will recover in the second half of the year are growing and are likely to support the market sentiment,” Kikukawa said, predicting that WTI will trade in a range between $75 and $85 a barrel in the coming weeks.
Oil supply should remain steady for the medium term as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies, a group known as Opec+, is expected to keep their output quotas.
An Opec+ panel is likely to endorse the producer group’s current oil output policy when it meets next week, five Opec+ sources said on Tuesday, as the hopes for higher Chinese demand are balanced by worries over inflation and the global economy.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil rebounds on Chinese demand hopes
Brent crude futures gain 59c, or 0.7%, to $86.72 a barrel as the world’s top oil importer exits from Covid-19 curbs
Tokyo — Crude oil prices rebounded on Wednesday as demand recovery hopes in top importer China (which has exited from Covid-19 pandemic curbs) provided support after prices dropped in the previous session on concerns about global economic growth.
Brent crude futures gained 59c, or 0.7%, to $86.72 a barrel by 2.14am GMT after falling 2.3% in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 46c, or 0.6%, to $80.59 a barrel, having dropped 1.8% on Tuesday.
The economic worries were worsened by a bigger-than-expected build in US oil inventories that was reported after the market settled on Tuesday.
US crude stocks rose by about 3.4-million barrels in the week ended January 20, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures on Tuesday. That was triple the build of about 1-million forecast in a preliminary Reuters poll on Monday.
“But the build is expected to be temporary as the supply disruptions from a cold snap in the US a few weeks ago would only impact on the data in the next couple of weeks,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.
Official data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) will be released later on Wednesday.
“Expectations that China’s fuel demand will recover in the second half of the year are growing and are likely to support the market sentiment,” Kikukawa said, predicting that WTI will trade in a range between $75 and $85 a barrel in the coming weeks.
Oil supply should remain steady for the medium term as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies, a group known as Opec+, is expected to keep their output quotas.
An Opec+ panel is likely to endorse the producer group’s current oil output policy when it meets next week, five Opec+ sources said on Tuesday, as the hopes for higher Chinese demand are balanced by worries over inflation and the global economy.
Reuters
Oil continues last week’s gains
Oil edges up on expected higher China demand
Oil steady amid worry about global slowdown
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold steady as investors await US economic data and Fed meeting
WATCH: Market Report
MARKET WRAP: JSE edges lower as US earnings in focus
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.