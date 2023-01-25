Markets

JSE makes cautious gains as stocks struggle for direction

Impressive US PMIs matched the eurozone’s, which could support the argument that both the Fed and the ECB can keep raising interest rates

25 January 2023 - 11:33 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings results in the US.

Investors are looking at a number of economic data releases from the EU, UK and US, which paint a mixed picture and have left market participants scratching their heads about which path central banks need to take...

