JSE makes cautious gains as stocks struggle for direction

Australia and Canada are now seen as almost certain to increase rates in the wake of strong economic data
Inflation is best expained by monetary theory, which states that the more money is printed the more prices rise — and central banks have been printing it like there’s no tomorrow
Scores of people dressed in blue gathered at Mary Fitzgerald Square ahead of the DA’s march against load-shedding to the ANC's headquarters
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
Hindenburg Research says Asia’s richest person is using his companies to facilitate corruption, money laundering and theft
The monetary policy committee has once again demonstrated its ignorance over the causes of inflation in 2022
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
We have started seeing the ‘phenomenon of the strongman … It’s something we need to fight against,’ the Sudanese-British billionaire says
The VAR system takes the next step in its evolution when referees will explain their decisions to stadium crowds and television audiences
The companies have in the past collaborated on the rubber shod on the Huracán STO, EVO and Tecnica models
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings results in the US.
Investors are looking at a number of economic data releases from the EU, UK and US, which paint a mixed picture and have left market participants scratching their heads about which path central banks need to take...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE makes cautious gains as stocks struggle for direction
Impressive US PMIs matched the eurozone’s, which could support the argument that both the Fed and the ECB can keep raising interest rates
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings results in the US.
Investors are looking at a number of economic data releases from the EU, UK and US, which paint a mixed picture and have left market participants scratching their heads about which path central banks need to take...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.