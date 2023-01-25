Asian stocks extend winning run to scale seven-month highs

DA members and supporters will march in Johannesburg and Cape Town as power cuts persist
City’s successful negotiation of a feed-in tariff for businesses and residents should be replicated nationally, and fast
Road Accident Fund unilaterally decided stopped paying medical expenses of victims who belonged to medical schemes, a decision that was successfully challenged in 2022
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
An arson attack in September brought KwaZulu-Natal’s largest mushroom farm to its knees and has resulted in 315 employees being retrenched
The monetary policy committee has once again demonstrated its ignorance over the causes of inflation in 2022
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
An unusually cold weather front and extreme low pressure systems caused hundreds of flight cancellations and delays in train and road travel
The VAR system takes the next step in its evolution when referees will explain their decisions to stadium crowds and television audiences
A look at the top 10 scoring red wines shows that, except for merlot, all the major varieties/blends feature on the list
Singapore — Asian equities extended their winning run to scale their highest levels in seven months on Wednesday, with South Korean stocks leading the way, and the Australian dollar hit multi-month highs as surging inflation made higher interest rates more likely.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.4% to a seven-month high, with South Korean shares gaining 1.3% as trading resumed after the Lunar New Year holidays.
The MSCI gauge has rallied 9% so far this year after slumping nearly 20% in 2022. Trading volume was depressed as Chinese and Taiwan markets were closed for holidays.
The Nikkei gained 0.1% and Singapore jumped 1.7%.
Globally, stocks have posted strong gains this year after a torrid 2022, based on expectations that inflation is close to peaking and the rise in US interest rates will taper off. The dismantling of Covid-19 controls in China and the reopening of its borders have further boosted investor sentiment.
“It appears that markets are increasingly seduced by ‘Goldilocks’ outcomes of tightening risks tamed, yet recession risks tempered,” Mizuho analysts said in a note.
US stock indexes closed mixed on Tuesday after companies warned of a tough year ahead along with some profit beats, while data showed US business activity contracted for a troubling seventh straight month in January.
Microsoft rose in after-hours trade as its better-than-expected results showed some strength in the face of a weak economy.
MSCI’s all-country world index eked out a fresh five-month closing high on Tuesday.
Stronger-than-expected economic data in Europe has eased market worries of a sharp recession in the eurozone as energy prices decline, though interest rates are still seen creeping up.
The euro held near a nine-month peak against the dollar, as trades were encouraged by a rosier growth outlook for the eurozone against signs of a recession looming in the US.
Australian equity markets slipped 0.2% on Wednesday after a shock surge in inflation to a 33-year high last quarter added to the case for the Reserve Bank of Australia to keep raising interest rates.
Investors sharply narrowed the odds on the RBA lifting its cash rate by a quarter point to 3.35% when it meets on February 7. Analysts had thought there was some chance the RBA might even pause its tightening campaign, but the pace of inflation put paid to that.
The Kiwi however slid nearly 0.4% to $0.648 after New Zealand’s annual inflation of 7.2% in the fourth quarter came in below its central bank’s forecast of 7.5%.
US crude oil prices were stable at $80 a barrel after falling in the previous session as preliminary data indicated a bigger than expected build in US oil inventories.
Gold prices held steady at $1,938 per ounce, hovering near a nine-month peak touched in the previous session.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asian stocks extend winning run to scale seven-month highs
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advances 0.4%, with South Korean shares leading the way and the Australian dollar hitting multi-month highs
Singapore — Asian equities extended their winning run to scale their highest levels in seven months on Wednesday, with South Korean stocks leading the way, and the Australian dollar hit multi-month highs as surging inflation made higher interest rates more likely.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.4% to a seven-month high, with South Korean shares gaining 1.3% as trading resumed after the Lunar New Year holidays.
The MSCI gauge has rallied 9% so far this year after slumping nearly 20% in 2022. Trading volume was depressed as Chinese and Taiwan markets were closed for holidays.
The Nikkei gained 0.1% and Singapore jumped 1.7%.
Globally, stocks have posted strong gains this year after a torrid 2022, based on expectations that inflation is close to peaking and the rise in US interest rates will taper off. The dismantling of Covid-19 controls in China and the reopening of its borders have further boosted investor sentiment.
“It appears that markets are increasingly seduced by ‘Goldilocks’ outcomes of tightening risks tamed, yet recession risks tempered,” Mizuho analysts said in a note.
US stock indexes closed mixed on Tuesday after companies warned of a tough year ahead along with some profit beats, while data showed US business activity contracted for a troubling seventh straight month in January.
Microsoft rose in after-hours trade as its better-than-expected results showed some strength in the face of a weak economy.
MSCI’s all-country world index eked out a fresh five-month closing high on Tuesday.
Stronger-than-expected economic data in Europe has eased market worries of a sharp recession in the eurozone as energy prices decline, though interest rates are still seen creeping up.
The euro held near a nine-month peak against the dollar, as trades were encouraged by a rosier growth outlook for the eurozone against signs of a recession looming in the US.
Australian equity markets slipped 0.2% on Wednesday after a shock surge in inflation to a 33-year high last quarter added to the case for the Reserve Bank of Australia to keep raising interest rates.
Investors sharply narrowed the odds on the RBA lifting its cash rate by a quarter point to 3.35% when it meets on February 7. Analysts had thought there was some chance the RBA might even pause its tightening campaign, but the pace of inflation put paid to that.
The Kiwi however slid nearly 0.4% to $0.648 after New Zealand’s annual inflation of 7.2% in the fourth quarter came in below its central bank’s forecast of 7.5%.
US crude oil prices were stable at $80 a barrel after falling in the previous session as preliminary data indicated a bigger than expected build in US oil inventories.
Gold prices held steady at $1,938 per ounce, hovering near a nine-month peak touched in the previous session.
Reuters
Swatch eyes record sales as Chinese market bounces back
Japanese shares rise as dollar weakens in thin Asian trading
World stocks fall as interest-rate hikes set to stay
Asian stocks struggle on weak US consumer data and BOJ policy uncertainty
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.