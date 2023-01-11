Markets

JSE likely to track firmer Asian markets

US markets ending higher overnight lift Asian markets, while US Fed chair Jerome Powell remains mum on monetary policy outlook

11 January 2023 - 08:14 Nico Gous

The JSE looks set to rally as Asian markets followed Wall Street gains overnight while internet tech giant Tencent traded higher.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.23%, the Nikkei in Japan 0.98% and the Shanghai composite in mainland China 0.13%...

