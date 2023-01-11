Markets

Gold stable as investors await key US inflation data

Spot gold is little changed at $1,875.68 per ounce, while US gold futures rise 0.2% to $1,879.30

11 January 2023 - 07:32 Ashitha Shivaprasad
Picture: 123RF/CHONTOCHA
Picture: 123RF/CHONTOCHA

Bengaluru — Gold prices were hemmed into a narrow range on Wednesday as investors held back from making large bets ahead of key US inflation data due later this week.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,875.68 per ounce at 2.42am GMT, hovering near the eight-month high hit on Monday. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,879.30.

It looks like gold is consolidating into a range as the focus turns to the US consumer price index (CPI) data on Thursday, said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastytlive.

“If the data shows that inflation is softer, then gold might go north of the $1,900 level. However, it would be interesting to see if gold can get much traction beyond that.”

Gold is considered an inflation hedge, but is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, which increases the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion.

Federal Reserve governor Michelle Bowman said on Tuesday that the US central bank will have to raise rates further to combat high inflation and that will likely lead to softer job market conditions.

Spot silver rose 0.1% to $23.63, while platinum fell 0.5% to $1,075.11.

Palladium slipped 0.4% to $1,774.13. Automakers embed palladium in exhaust pipes to neutralise harmful emissions, but the metal isn’t required for that function in electric vehicles (EVs).

The expansion of EVs is expected to continue in 2023, leading to a small overall decline in palladium’s demand for cars, despite an expected increase in overall new cars across markets, analysts at Heraeus Precious Metals said in a note.

Reuters

Gold prices steady as investor focus turns to Powell speech

Spot gold holds its ground and US gold futures flat
Markets
1 day ago

Gold hits eight-month high on weaker dollar and upbeat Fed prospects

Data suggests that the effects of tightening in 2022 is starting to kick in and that the Bank can afford to slow its pace of tightening, analyst says
Markets
2 days ago

Gold eyes another weekly gain ahead of US jobs data

Still tight US labour market could force the Federal Reserve to keep to hawkish stance
Markets
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE feels the chill wind of Fed ...
Markets
2.
Oil falls on unexpected build in US crude and ...
Markets
3.
Oil prices move in and out of negative territory
Markets
4.
JSE races to new record as China drops zero-Covid ...
Markets
5.
JSE stronger as markets await Thursday’s US CPI ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.