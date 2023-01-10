Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE feels the chill wind of Fed comments

Officials’ reiteration of hawkish comments puts the brakes on Tuesday's rally that had sent the all share to a record high

10 January 2023 - 18:55 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday after Federal Reserve officials reiterated hawkish comments emanating from the US central bank, pausing the rally that sent the all share to a record high in the previous session.

Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic and her San Francisco peer, Mary Daly — neither of whom are voting members of the federal open market committee this year — said higher rates are needed to tackle elevated inflation, according to Bloomberg. ..

