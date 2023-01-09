Spot gold holds its ground and US gold futures flat
Upside could come from China after it jettisoned its zero-Covid policy and reopened its borders just like that
Crisis committee tackles permit process, which delays building of renewable energy projects
The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
US regulators say he failed to disclose improper relationships with employees at the company
If the number of poor falls quickly, few of us will mope about a billionaire buying an extra yacht
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Biden and other world leaders condemn ‘outrageous’ act after supporters of Brazil's former president stormed government buildings
Spaniard plans to ‘sit down and talk’ to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
Thirty years ago the fast-food icon changed the country with meat, bread and potatoes. Until Putin invaded Ukraine
The rand extended the previous session’s gains on Monday, with the JSE reaching its best level on record — tracking firmer global markets as signs of easing inflation in the US jobs report boosted sentiment.
Investors are betting that last Friday’s report, which showed that wages grew slower than expected, could be a good sign that the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes to tame inflation have made some progress...
MARKET WRAP: Rand extends gains, JSE at record high
Global focus this week turns to US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Thursday and the US consumer price index
