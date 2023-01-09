Oil rises as reopening of Chinese borders boosts demand prospects

US jobs data on Friday, which showed a jump in the workforce and easing wage growth, was interpreted by investors as an indication that the Fed can be less hawkish
CEOs have come to speak out less in recent times, and it’s not always because they are cowards
The Pharmaceutical Task Group had anticipated a price hike broadly in line with average consumer price inflation for 2022
The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
Move coincides with rising employee pressure for more climate-friendly investment choices
Exports also comfortably outperformed 2021
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Swathes of Bakhmut have been levelled but Kyiv forces continue to repel constant Russian attacks
Serbian will be bidding for record-extending 10th title
At its core, all exercise is the stuff of comedy and absurdity
Singapore — Oil prices climbed on Monday as the borders reopened in China, the world’s top crude importer, boosting the outlook for fuel demand growth and offsetting global recession concerns.
Brent crude futures rose 90c, or 1.2%, to $79.47 a barrel at 7.20am, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 90c, or 1.2%, at $74.67.
Hopes for less-aggressive US interest rate rises are buoying financial markets and depressing the dollar. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities more affordable for investors holding other currencies.
Brent and WTI tumbled more than 8% last week, their biggest weekly declines at the start of a year since 2016.
“Crude oil prices recovered from the previous week's losses as the economic reopening in China and less aggressive monetary tightening prospects from the Federal Reserve set a positive tone for demand recovery,” said Avtar Sandu, senior manager for commodities at Phillip Futures.
As part of a “new phase” in the fight against Covid-19, China opened its borders at the weekend for the first time in three years. Domestically, about 2-billion trips are expected during the Lunar New Year season, nearly double last year's movement and recovering to 70% of 2019 levels, Beijing says.
Over the last week, airlines have boosted their January international seat capacity to and from China by 9.5% as they ramp up flights after its border opening, according to aviation data provider Cirium.
Despite the gains in oil on Monday, concerns remain that the huge flow of Chinese travellers may cause another surge in Covid-19 infections.
Those concerns are reflected in the market structure for the benchmark oil futures. Front-month Brent and WTI contracts are in contango, when current prices are below prices for later-delivery contracts, which typically indicates bearish sentiment for the market.
“Market sentiment has remained negative as China's battle with Covid-19 worsens. Despite removing most virus-related restrictions, a surge in cases across the country could stifle economic activity,” ANZ analysts said in a note.
Energy futures for crude oil, refined products and natural gas have plummeted this month as traders have reconsidered near-term worries over cold weather and fears of supply shortages and dumped contracts.
Last week, US energy firms cut the number of operating oil and natural gas rigs by seven, the biggest weekly decline since September 2021, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said on Friday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil rises as reopening of Chinese borders boosts demand prospects
Crude recovers from last week's losses as the move by Beijing and upbeat Fed prospects set a positive tone, analyst says
Singapore — Oil prices climbed on Monday as the borders reopened in China, the world’s top crude importer, boosting the outlook for fuel demand growth and offsetting global recession concerns.
Brent crude futures rose 90c, or 1.2%, to $79.47 a barrel at 7.20am, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 90c, or 1.2%, at $74.67.
Hopes for less-aggressive US interest rate rises are buoying financial markets and depressing the dollar. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities more affordable for investors holding other currencies.
Brent and WTI tumbled more than 8% last week, their biggest weekly declines at the start of a year since 2016.
“Crude oil prices recovered from the previous week's losses as the economic reopening in China and less aggressive monetary tightening prospects from the Federal Reserve set a positive tone for demand recovery,” said Avtar Sandu, senior manager for commodities at Phillip Futures.
As part of a “new phase” in the fight against Covid-19, China opened its borders at the weekend for the first time in three years. Domestically, about 2-billion trips are expected during the Lunar New Year season, nearly double last year's movement and recovering to 70% of 2019 levels, Beijing says.
Over the last week, airlines have boosted their January international seat capacity to and from China by 9.5% as they ramp up flights after its border opening, according to aviation data provider Cirium.
Despite the gains in oil on Monday, concerns remain that the huge flow of Chinese travellers may cause another surge in Covid-19 infections.
Those concerns are reflected in the market structure for the benchmark oil futures. Front-month Brent and WTI contracts are in contango, when current prices are below prices for later-delivery contracts, which typically indicates bearish sentiment for the market.
“Market sentiment has remained negative as China's battle with Covid-19 worsens. Despite removing most virus-related restrictions, a surge in cases across the country could stifle economic activity,” ANZ analysts said in a note.
Energy futures for crude oil, refined products and natural gas have plummeted this month as traders have reconsidered near-term worries over cold weather and fears of supply shortages and dumped contracts.
Last week, US energy firms cut the number of operating oil and natural gas rigs by seven, the biggest weekly decline since September 2021, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said on Friday.
Reuters
JSE set to rally as Tencent rises and China aims to end tech crackdown
SA bonds ready for resurrection after a year of horror
Rand expected to remain volatile in 2023
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil prices extend gains on China demand boost, US inventories
US rate hopes and China’s reopening boost Asian shares
Oil shakes off three-decade record plunge on year start
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.