Markets

Oil rises as reopening of Chinese borders boosts demand prospects

Crude recovers from last week's losses as the move by Beijing and upbeat Fed prospects set a positive tone, analyst says

09 January 2023 - 07:48 Florence Tan and Jeslyn Lerh
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Singapore — Oil prices climbed on Monday as the borders reopened in China, the world’s top crude importer, boosting the outlook for fuel demand growth and offsetting global recession concerns.

Brent crude futures rose 90c, or 1.2%, to $79.47 a barrel at 7.20am, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 90c, or 1.2%, at $74.67.

Hopes for less-aggressive US interest rate rises are buoying financial markets and depressing the dollar. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities more affordable for investors holding other currencies.

Brent and WTI tumbled more than 8% last week, their biggest weekly declines at the start of a year since 2016.

“Crude oil prices recovered from the previous week's losses as the economic reopening in China and less aggressive monetary tightening prospects from the Federal Reserve set a positive tone for demand recovery,” said Avtar Sandu, senior manager for commodities at Phillip Futures.

As part of a “new phase” in the fight against Covid-19, China opened its borders at the weekend for the first time in three years. Domestically, about 2-billion trips are expected during the Lunar New Year season, nearly double last year's movement and recovering to 70% of 2019 levels, Beijing says.

Over the last week, airlines have boosted their January international seat capacity to and from China by 9.5% as they ramp up flights after its border opening, according to aviation data provider Cirium.

Despite the gains in oil on Monday, concerns remain that the huge flow of Chinese travellers may cause another surge in Covid-19 infections.

Those concerns are reflected in the market structure for the benchmark oil futures. Front-month Brent and WTI contracts are in contango, when current prices are below prices for later-delivery contracts, which typically indicates bearish sentiment for the market.

“Market sentiment has remained negative as China's battle with Covid-19 worsens. Despite removing most virus-related restrictions, a surge in cases across the country could stifle economic activity,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

Energy futures for crude oil, refined products and natural gas have plummeted this month as traders have reconsidered near-term worries over cold weather and fears of supply shortages and dumped contracts.

Last week, US energy firms cut the number of operating oil and natural gas rigs by seven, the biggest weekly decline since September 2021, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said on Friday.

Reuters

JSE set to rally as Tencent rises and China aims to end tech crackdown

The reopening of the world’s second-largest economy three years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic is also boosting local markets
Markets
9 hours ago

SA bonds ready for resurrection after a year of horror

With inflation and rate hike expectations having moderated considerably analysts expect a strong showing from fixed-income securities
Companies
12 hours ago

Rand expected to remain volatile in 2023

The currency has started this year on a strong footing
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE set to rally as Tencent rises and China aims ...
Markets
2.
Rand expected to remain volatile in 2023
Markets
3.
Oil rises as reopening of Chinese borders boosts ...
Markets
4.
Gold hits eight-month high on weaker dollar and ...
Markets
5.
Oil rises as China’s move to reopen borders ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil prices extend gains on China demand boost, US inventories

Markets

US rate hopes and China’s reopening boost Asian shares

Markets

Oil shakes off three-decade record plunge on year start

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.