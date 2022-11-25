Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as investors assess rising Covid-19 cases in China

Risks posed by renewed restrictions in China cannot be ignored when evaluating the global economic recovery trajectory

25 November 2022 - 19:42 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was little changed on Friday, while its global peers were mixed as an uptick in Covid-19 cases in China weighed on sentiment.

Trading was thin with US markets having a short day after the Thanksgiving holiday...

