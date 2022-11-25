Risks posed by renewed restrictions in China cannot be ignored when evaluating the global economic recovery trajectory
While the hawk was evident in the tone, that two members preferred a 50 basis point hike marks a shift
The court says the main principle of neighbour law is that while everyone has a right to undisturbed use and enjoyment of their property, such a right is not unlimited
Someone like Paul Mashatile is better placed to understand the post-liberation movement ANC
Shares of the high-end food and clothes retailer will be available on the alternative exchange next week
The Reserve Bank governor says the repo rate at 7% is still negative in real terms
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
TransNamib plans to move about 50,000 tonnes of coal a month off trucks and on to trains at Gobabis, a town in eastern Namibia 110km from the Botswana border and about 600 kms from Walvis Bay.
Fifty-five Kenyan athletes are currently banned and eight provisionally suspended, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit
The level of public interest in the car is staggering and unprecedented, says the auction house
The JSE was little changed on Friday, while its global peers were mixed as an uptick in Covid-19 cases in China weighed on sentiment.
Trading was thin with US markets having a short day after the Thanksgiving holiday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as investors assess rising Covid-19 cases in China
Risks posed by renewed restrictions in China cannot be ignored when evaluating the global economic recovery trajectory
The JSE was little changed on Friday, while its global peers were mixed as an uptick in Covid-19 cases in China weighed on sentiment.
Trading was thin with US markets having a short day after the Thanksgiving holiday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.