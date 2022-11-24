Markets

JSE lifts as markets await US Fed’s interest-rate decision

Locally, the focus is on word from the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee meeting

BL Premium
24 November 2022 - 11:07 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer along with its global peers on Thursday, while the rand held steady below the R17/$ level as investors digested minutes from the recent US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy meeting. 

Markets received a boost overnight after Fed officials concluded earlier in November that the central bank should soon moderate the pace of interest-rate increases, signalling they were leaning towards a reduced 50 basis-points (bps) hike in December. The US markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.