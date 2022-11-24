Oil slides as G7 price cap on Russian oil price eases supply worries

Brent crude futures dipped 21c to $85.20 a barrel in early trade, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell by 16c to $77.78 a barrel
The group believes its core e-commerce businesses have reached the scale needed to become profitable
Former health minister resigned from his post in the wake of the scandal in August 2021
A Brenthurst Foundation survey finds 66% of ANC voters feel SA is going in the wrong direction, and 30% of those polled say unemployment is SA’s biggest problem
Income during the entertainment group’s half-year period was hampered by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal and a strike in Mpumalanga
Business Day TV speaks to chief economist at Nedbank Nicky Weimar
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
The shelling in 2007 killed dozens of civilians
Gavi, the youngest player to represent Spain at a World Cup, and subs round off one-sided encounter
The bizarre, disturbing and funny ‘The Rabbit Hutch’ explores the existence of young people who yearn for a better life in a low-income community in Indiana
TOKYO — Oil trickled down on Thursday, hovering around two-month lows, as the proposed price cap on Russian oil from Group of Seven (G7) nations was considered higher than the current trading levels, alleviating concerns over tight supply.
A greater-than-expected build in US gasoline inventories and widening Covid-19 controls in China added to downward pressure.
Brent crude futures dipped 21c, or 0.3%, to $85.20 a barrel by 4.31am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell by 16c, or 0.2%, to $77.78 a barrel.
Both benchmarks plunged more than 3% on Wednesday on news the planned price cap on Russian oil could be above the current market level.
The G7 is looking at a cap on Russian seaborne oil at $65-$70 a barrel, according to a European official, though EU governments have not yet agreed on a price.
The range of $65-$70 would be higher than markets had expected, Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said in a report. It would reduce the risk of global supply being disrupted, Dhar said.
“If the EU agree to an oil price cap of $65-$70/bbl this week, we see downside risks to our oil price forecast of $95/bbl this quarter,” Dhar said.
Commonwealth Bank’s forecast assumed EU sanctions accompanied by a price cap on Russian oil would disrupt enough supply to offset ongoing global growth concerns, he said.
Some Indian and Chinese refiners are paying prices below the proposed price cap level for Urals crude, traders said. Urals is Russia’s main export crude.
EU governments will resume talks on the price cap on Thursday or Friday, according to EU diplomats.
Oil prices also came under pressure after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday that US gasoline and distillate inventories had both risen substantially last week. The increase alleviated some concern about market tightness.
But crude inventories fell by 3.7-million barrels in the week to November 18 to 431.7-million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1-million-barrel drop.
“EU oil sanctions aside, so long as lockdowns continue to dot the landscape, the oil market’s topside aspirations will be limited,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, in a note.
China on Wednesday reported the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic began nearly three years ago. Local authorities tightened controls to stamp out the outbreaks, adding to investor worries about the economy and fuel demand.
Meanwhile, Chevron could soon win US approval to expand operations in Venezuela and resume trading its oil once the Venezuelan government and its opposition resume political talks, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Both Venezuelan parties and US officials are pushing to hold talks in Mexico City this weekend, the people said. They would be the first such talks since October 2021 and could pave the way for easing US oil sanctions on the nation, said a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec).
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil slides as G7 price cap on Russian oil price eases supply worries
Brent crude futures dipped 21c to $85.20 a barrel in early trade, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell by 16c to $77.78 a barrel
TOKYO — Oil trickled down on Thursday, hovering around two-month lows, as the proposed price cap on Russian oil from Group of Seven (G7) nations was considered higher than the current trading levels, alleviating concerns over tight supply.
A greater-than-expected build in US gasoline inventories and widening Covid-19 controls in China added to downward pressure.
Brent crude futures dipped 21c, or 0.3%, to $85.20 a barrel by 4.31am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell by 16c, or 0.2%, to $77.78 a barrel.
Both benchmarks plunged more than 3% on Wednesday on news the planned price cap on Russian oil could be above the current market level.
The G7 is looking at a cap on Russian seaborne oil at $65-$70 a barrel, according to a European official, though EU governments have not yet agreed on a price.
The range of $65-$70 would be higher than markets had expected, Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said in a report. It would reduce the risk of global supply being disrupted, Dhar said.
“If the EU agree to an oil price cap of $65-$70/bbl this week, we see downside risks to our oil price forecast of $95/bbl this quarter,” Dhar said.
Commonwealth Bank’s forecast assumed EU sanctions accompanied by a price cap on Russian oil would disrupt enough supply to offset ongoing global growth concerns, he said.
Some Indian and Chinese refiners are paying prices below the proposed price cap level for Urals crude, traders said. Urals is Russia’s main export crude.
EU governments will resume talks on the price cap on Thursday or Friday, according to EU diplomats.
Oil prices also came under pressure after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday that US gasoline and distillate inventories had both risen substantially last week. The increase alleviated some concern about market tightness.
But crude inventories fell by 3.7-million barrels in the week to November 18 to 431.7-million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1-million-barrel drop.
“EU oil sanctions aside, so long as lockdowns continue to dot the landscape, the oil market’s topside aspirations will be limited,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, in a note.
China on Wednesday reported the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic began nearly three years ago. Local authorities tightened controls to stamp out the outbreaks, adding to investor worries about the economy and fuel demand.
Meanwhile, Chevron could soon win US approval to expand operations in Venezuela and resume trading its oil once the Venezuelan government and its opposition resume political talks, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Both Venezuelan parties and US officials are pushing to hold talks in Mexico City this weekend, the people said. They would be the first such talks since October 2021 and could pave the way for easing US oil sanctions on the nation, said a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec).
Reuters
Oil prices lift as US crude stocks fall
Oil rises on US crude stock decline, Russia supply concerns
Oil prices edge up after talk of supply increase denied
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.