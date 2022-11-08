Oil prices declined as bearish talks lowers fuel demand

Analysts also play down hopes of Chinese authorities relaxing the country’s zero-Covid policy
Investors are willing to pay a premium for a company that has proved its resilience in the face of just about any economic cycle
Transnet has not said how much coal the train was carrying
The DA councillor was returned to her old job after an alleged fallout between the ANC and the EFF
Working capital needs of Australian subsidiary have become ‘urgent’
Consumers are taking home 33% less today in real terms than they did in 2016
The fund will disburse loans at a fixed interest rate to qualifying businesses with turnovers of between R1m and R50m a year
The decision is a big setback to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's crackdown on sweetheart deals between EU countries and multinationals
Breeders Cup Classic winner has a rating of 143, just four points behind the mighty Frankel
New London-based company will supply internal combustion engines and hybrid technology
London — Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as recession concerns and worsening Covid-19 outbreaks in top crude importer China heightened fears of lower fuel demand.
Brent crude fell 84c, or 0.9%, to $97.08 a barrel by 10.06am GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 96c, or 1%, to $90.83.
Both benchmarks hit their highest since August on Monday amid reports that leaders in China were weighing an exit from the country’s strict Covid-19 restrictions.
However, new coronavirus cases have surged in Guangzhou and other Chinese cities, official data showed on Tuesday.
Market participants will also be eyeing US CPI data on Friday, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.
“On the back of sticky inflation and rising interest rates in major western countries, oil futures are still pricing in the possibility of a global economic recession,” said Teng.
On the supply side, bullish signals remain in the near term.
The EU ban on Russian oil, imposed in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is set to start on December 5 and will be followed by a halt on oil product imports in February. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine “a special operation”.
US crude oil stocks were expected to have risen by about 1.1-million barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute due at 9.30pm GMT on Tuesday and the Energy Information Administration at 3.30pm GMT on Wednesday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil prices declined as bearish talks lowers fuel demand
US crude oil stocks were expected to have risen by about 1.1-million barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday
London — Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as recession concerns and worsening Covid-19 outbreaks in top crude importer China heightened fears of lower fuel demand.
Brent crude fell 84c, or 0.9%, to $97.08 a barrel by 10.06am GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 96c, or 1%, to $90.83.
Both benchmarks hit their highest since August on Monday amid reports that leaders in China were weighing an exit from the country’s strict Covid-19 restrictions.
However, new coronavirus cases have surged in Guangzhou and other Chinese cities, official data showed on Tuesday.
Market participants will also be eyeing US CPI data on Friday, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.
“On the back of sticky inflation and rising interest rates in major western countries, oil futures are still pricing in the possibility of a global economic recession,” said Teng.
On the supply side, bullish signals remain in the near term.
The EU ban on Russian oil, imposed in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is set to start on December 5 and will be followed by a halt on oil product imports in February. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine “a special operation”.
US crude oil stocks were expected to have risen by about 1.1-million barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute due at 9.30pm GMT on Tuesday and the Energy Information Administration at 3.30pm GMT on Wednesday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.