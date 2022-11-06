×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

EXPLAINER: What the IPCC research advises on climate change

Here are some of the key takeaways from the latest reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change ahead of COP27

06 November 2022 - 21:48 Gloria Dickie
Conference attendees sit at the Moana Blue Pacific Pavilion on the first day of the COP27 climate conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, November 6 2022. Picture: SEAN GALLUP/GETTY IMAGES
Conference attendees sit at the Moana Blue Pacific Pavilion on the first day of the COP27 climate conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, November 6 2022. Picture: SEAN GALLUP/GETTY IMAGES

At the COP27 conference in Egypt, delegates will be relying on decades of scientific research published by the UN climate science agency to inform their decisions about future energy plans and warming trajectories.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) produces reports roughly every five years that represent global scientific consensus on climate change, its causes and its impact. Last year’s report tackled the main drivers of global warming and the core elements of climate science.

That was followed by two major reports this year — one in February addressing how the world will need to adapt to climate impacts, from rising seas to dwindling wildlife, and another in April on ways for “mitigating” or reining in climate-warming emissions.

Here are some of the key takeaways from those reports:

The science report 

• Last year’s report on the physical basis for climate change pulled no punches, stating unequivocally that humans are to blame for rising temperatures.

• It also warned that climate change was already dangerously close to spinning out of control.

• Once-rare weather extremes are becoming more common, and some regions are more vulnerable than others.

• For the first time, the report’s authors called for urgent action to curb methane. Up to this point, the IPCC had focused on only carbon dioxide, the most abundant greenhouse gas.

• With time running out for preventing runaway climate change, the authors said it was worth looking into the benefits and drawbacks of geoengineering, or large-scale interventions to shift the climate, such as injecting particles into the atmosphere to block out solar radiation.

• The report warned the world's nations, including the wealthy ones, that everyone needed to start preparing for climate impacts and adapting to a warmer world.

The adaptation report

• News of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine eclipsed the release in February of a seminal report on how the world should prepare for a warmer world.

• With climate change already fuelling extreme weather worldwide, the report urged rich and poor countries alike to adapt now to impacts including more frequent heatwaves, stronger storms and higher sea levels.

• The report made clear that different regions face different risks and impacts, and offered localised projections for what to expect.

• Millions of people face poverty and food insecurity in coming years, as climate change hits crops and water supplies and threatens to disrupt trade and labour markets.

• The daunting forecast for the world's poor reignited calls for a “Loss and Damage” fund through which rich nations would compensate costs already being incurred by poor countries in climate-fuelled disasters — a key demand by vulnerable countries going into the COP27 talks in Egypt.

The mitigation report 

• It’s “now or never”, one report co-chair said in releasing findings that show that only drastic emissions cuts in the next few decades would keep warming from spiralling out of control.

• The report teased out how various emissions scenarios would likely translate into future temperature rise.

• Cities are a big part of the emissions problem, it said, but also a major source of hope and positive solutions.

• The energy transition to renewable sources and clean-burning fuels is moving too slowly.

• The report went beyond focusing on fossil fuels and manufacturing to urge strong climate action in agriculture, where farming methods and better forest protection could help curb emissions.

• It warned that climate change threatens economic growth, and for the first time highlighted the need for action at the individual level, calling on governments to pass policies towards changing consumer and transportation habits to encourage less waste and more efficiency.

Reuters 

World Bank calls for transparent policies to promote investment in power regeneration

The bank has approved R9.1bn in financing to help SA lower its greenhouse gas emissions
National
2 days ago

How important is adaptation finance for a just transition?

SPONSORED | Investec analyses this and other critical questions about adaptation finance — one of the key themes of the UN Climate Change Conference ...
Opinion
3 days ago

MICHAEL FOUNDETHAKIS: Finance a key focus at ‘Africa’s COP’

Continent needs about $1.6-trillion to assist it in adapting to and mitigating the risks of climate change, according to African Development Bank ...
Opinion
3 days ago

GAVIN MAGUIRE: Africa must overhaul energy system to align with COP27 goals

Decarbonising its energy sector while fostering job-creating industries will be a major challenge for the debt-burdened continent
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
UN human rights commissioner appeals to Elon Musk
World / Americas
2.
At least 19 killed in Tanzania plane crash
World / Africa
3.
AfDB vows to derisk investment in Africa in ...
World / Africa
4.
South Korea scrambles warplanes in response to ...
World / Asia
5.
US reported to be urging Ukraine to be open to ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Global warming ‘climate chaos’ points to closing window, UN warns

News

ALEXANDER PARKER: The demoralising scale of SA’s nasty coal habit

Opinion / Columnists

HILARY JOFFE: President struck by the SA disease of putting consultation over ...

Opinion / Columnists

TOM NELSON: Energy collisions and supply shocks: what will COP27 bring?

Opinion

MSIZI KHOZA: COP27 a make-or-break moment for Africa?

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.