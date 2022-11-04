MARKET WRAP: JSE soars and rand firms 2% on speculation China may ease strict Covid-19 policy

Commodities rallied on reports China may be planning to remove some Covid restrictions, which would boost economic growth and industrial metals demand
Miners pushed the JSE all-share index 5% higher on Friday — its biggest one-day gain since March 2020 — while the rand strengthened 2.1% as global markets rallied on prospects that China’s economy looks set for a growth spurt.
Bloomberg reported on Friday that the world’s second-largest economy is working on a plan to end a system that banned individual flights for bringing in passengers infected with the Covid-19 virus...
Miners pushed the JSE all-share index 5% higher on Friday — its biggest one-day gain since March 2020 — while the rand strengthened 2.1% as global markets rallied on prospects that China’s economy looks set for a growth spurt.
Bloomberg reported on Friday that the world’s second-largest economy is working on a plan to end a system that banned individual flights for bringing in passengers infected with the Covid-19 virus...
