JSE firms as investors focus on US jobs report

Naspers leads the local bouse higher after Tencent jumped 9% in Hong Kong amid pressure on authorities to end the strict zero-Covid policy in mainland China
Without its oversight, the ANC could use the broadcaster to advance its interests as elections loom
SA’s power sector contributes to 41% of the country’s CO₂ emissions, according to the World Bank
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
CEO Musk, the world’s richest person, is looking to cut about 3,700 Twitter staff, or about half the workforce
Business Day TV speaks to senior emerging market economist at Schroders, David Rees
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
South Korea says it is a violation of a 2018 inter-Korean agreement
Chase an early goal and settle nerves, former AmaZulu star advises his old team ahead of MTN8 final
With Russia's domestic car industry smarting from the impact of Western sanctions, sales of used cars are leading a relative resurgence, with Japan accounting for more than three quarters of those ...
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning along with its global peers as investors shook off the Federal Reserve and Bank of England interest rate hikes and policy guide.
Investors are now focusing on the US non-farm payrolls due later on Friday, which could provide some clarity on the pace of further rate hikes there. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE firms as investors focus on US jobs report
Naspers leads the local bouse higher after Tencent jumped 9% in Hong Kong amid pressure on authorities to end the strict zero-Covid policy in mainland China
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning along with its global peers as investors shook off the Federal Reserve and Bank of England interest rate hikes and policy guide.
Investors are now focusing on the US non-farm payrolls due later on Friday, which could provide some clarity on the pace of further rate hikes there. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.