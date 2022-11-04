×

Markets

JSE firms as investors focus on US jobs report

Naspers leads the local bouse higher after Tencent jumped 9% in Hong Kong amid pressure on authorities to end the strict zero-Covid policy in mainland China

BL Premium
04 November 2022 - 11:37 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Friday morning along with its global peers as investors shook off the Federal Reserve and Bank of England interest rate hikes and policy guide.

Investors are now focusing on the US non-farm payrolls due later on Friday, which could provide some clarity on the pace of further rate hikes there. ..

