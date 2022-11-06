This is after global markets rallied on Friday on reports that Beijing is working on a plan to navigate way out of its policy
The JSE and global markets could be in a for a bumpy ride this week after Chinese authorities distanced themselves from the talk of phasing out the strict Covid-19 policy, which has undermined its growth prospects.
Global markets rallied on Friday on reports that the Chinese government is working on a plan to navigate its way out of its strict zero-Covid-19 policy...
Turbulence could hit JSE as China denies talk of canning strict Covid-19 bars
