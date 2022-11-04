×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Market data — November 3 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

04 November 2022 - 07:01
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Bonds

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

MARKET WRAP: Hawkish Fed sends JSE and rand tumbling

Sentiment further dampened by Bank of England’s rate hike and a dire warning of a two-year slump in the UK economy
Markets
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Hawkish Fed sends JSE and rand ...
Markets
2.
JSE looks set to be lifted by Tencent rally
Markets
3.
China’s Covid policy, recession fears weigh on ...
Markets
4.
JSE weaker after Fed’s fourth consecutive 75bps ...
Markets
5.
Asian equities get boost from rise in China stocks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.