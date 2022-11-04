Spot gold inches higher as investors focus on US non-farm payrolls data
Without its oversight, the ANC could use the broadcaster to advance its interests as elections loom
SA’s power sector contributes to 41% of the country’s CO₂ emissions, according to the World Bank
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
The mobile operator’s fintech transaction volumes increased by almost one-third
Business Day TV speaks to senior emerging market economist at Schroders, David Rees
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
President Xi Jinping touts the need for greater co-operation between China and Germany
Chase an early goal and settle nerves, former AmaZulu star advises his old team ahead of MTN8 final
Comeback king Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wins Brazil's presidential election, Benjamin Netanyahu returns to power in Israel, Ethiopia and Tigray delegates sign a peace deal in Pretoria, protests in ...
Bonds
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Market data — November 3 2022
Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Bonds
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
MARKET WRAP: Hawkish Fed sends JSE and rand tumbling
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.