Business Day TV talks to Makwe Fund Managers executive Makwe Masilela
Drug maker Novo Nordisk outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 10 years
Judge Piet Koen last month said he found himself in a dilemma and was considering recusing himself
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
Business Day TV talks to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments
Substantial amounts of debt will mature over the next few years, Standard Chartered warns
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Gap between perception and reality has narrowed due to political and macroeconomic reforms, president says
Chase an early goal and settle nerves, former AmaZulu star advises his old team ahead of MTN8 final
Robert Hodgins’ work offers a sombre look at the human condition but is also about the pleasures of being alive
The JSE slumped in line with global markets on Thursday and the rand weakened to the lowest in a week after the US Federal Reserve struck a hawkish tone at its monetary policy committee meeting a day earlier.
Investors’ focus is now on Friday’s jobs data from the world’s biggest economy, which could provide some clarity on the pace of further rate hikes there. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: Hawkish Fed sends JSE and rand tumbling
Sentiment further dampened by Bank of England’s rate hike and a dire warning of a two-year slump in the UK economy
The JSE slumped in line with global markets on Thursday and the rand weakened to the lowest in a week after the US Federal Reserve struck a hawkish tone at its monetary policy committee meeting a day earlier.
Investors’ focus is now on Friday’s jobs data from the world’s biggest economy, which could provide some clarity on the pace of further rate hikes there. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.