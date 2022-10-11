×

Markets

JSE falls as investors await key data

‘There is growing pessimism in the markets now,’ Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam says

11 October 2022 - 11:22 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, in line with its global peers as investors remained cautious ahead of key data releases this week.

The Federal Reserve minutes will be released on Wednesday and, more importantly, the US CPI report on Thursday. Earnings season begins on Friday, with equities likely to react aggressively to signs of profitability falling, given the Fed hikes and the deteriorating economic outlook...

