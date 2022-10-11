Individuals aged 21 to 42 years with at least $3m in assets have lost confidence in the stock market as a primary vehicle for creating wealth
The former president, allegedly too sick for prison, has gone from deathbed to dancing on a platform of lies
Babcock Ntuthuko Engineering wants tenders worth billions for maintenance and outage-repair services at the SOE’s coal-fired plants declared unlawful
The fund raises and distributes donated funds from the private sector to represented political parties
The new fund will track the performance of companies whose products and services help mitigate climate change
The International Monetary Fund predicts a 25% probability that global growth will slow to less than 2%
Shipments of desktop and laptop computers fall by 19.5% in third quarter
Historic agreement demarcates a disputed maritime border between the two countries
Win or lose in the big race, champion jockey William Buick will enjoy a memorable day
A 5% overspend was worth many tenths of a second, claim rivals Mercedes
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, in line with its global peers as investors remained cautious ahead of key data releases this week.
The Federal Reserve minutes will be released on Wednesday and, more importantly, the US CPI report on Thursday. Earnings season begins on Friday, with equities likely to react aggressively to signs of profitability falling, given the Fed hikes and the deteriorating economic outlook...
JSE falls as investors await key data
‘There is growing pessimism in the markets now,’ Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam says
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, in line with its global peers as investors remained cautious ahead of key data releases this week.
The Federal Reserve minutes will be released on Wednesday and, more importantly, the US CPI report on Thursday. Earnings season begins on Friday, with equities likely to react aggressively to signs of profitability falling, given the Fed hikes and the deteriorating economic outlook...
