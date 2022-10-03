×

Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets at start of last quarter amid flat dollar

Traders face market volatility caused by war in Ukraine, high inflation and interest rate hikes while the greenback has jumped against the rand

03 October 2022 - 07:26 Nico Gous
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
The JSE is facing mixed Asian markets at the start of the new month as traders try to wade through the market volatility brought on largely by war in Ukraine, high inflation and interest rate hikes as the dollar remains a safe investment, gaining 13.33% against the rand so far in 2022.

The Nikkei in Japan gained 0.62% while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong dipped 1.19% and the Shanghai composite in mainland China was 0.55% lower.

The Nikkei was heading to its lowest level since March before recovering despite weaker economic data.

Hong Kong markets were lower as they followed Wall Street trends, while retail sales edged down and growth slowed.

The Golden Week holiday, which commemorates the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, continues this week despite the strict zero-Covid-19 policy in the world’s second-largest economy.

Year to date, the Nikkei is down 8.27%, the Shanghai composite 15.81% and the Hang Seng 29.2%.

In US markets, the Dow Jones closed 1.71% down on Friday and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both fell 1.51%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, slid back 2.25% on Monday morning.

The JSE closed firmer amid mixed global peers on Friday, as markets attempted to rebound, wrapping up another brutal month and third quarter amid recessionary fears. The local bourse closed 0.73% firmer at 63,726 points, supported by gains in most major indices, but sentiment remains fragile amid quarter-end portfolio rebalancing.

The dollar continued to hover around R18/$ as it remained flat, trading at R18.05.

It was green screens for Brent crude, gold and platinum. Brent crude was up 2.45%, trading at $87.23 a barrel. Gold and platinum ticked up slightly as they increased 0.24% and 0.19%, respectively. Gold was $1,663.71/oz and platinum $860.66/oz.

Little corporate news is expected on Monday, but some action is expected on the economics side. Absa’s latest purchasing managers index (PMI) is likely to show how SA’s manufacturing and service sectors managed frequent load-shedding and growth slowing at SA’s trading partners.

North West University’s Business School will release the policy uncertainty index (PUI) for the third quarter. The PUI reached its highest level since 2016 in the second quarter, mainly driven by heightened global economic unpredictability arising from the Russia-Ukraine war.

This was further reinforced by domestic issues including load-shedding problems, escalating food and fuel prices, the economic damage from the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, continued local government delivery failures, and progressively higher borrowing costs for business and consumers.

gousn@businesslive.co.za

Markets
3 days ago

Oil prices set for a weekly gain of 4%

That would be the first weekly rise since August and would follow a nine-month low hit earlier in the week
Markets
3 days ago

Market volatility likely to continue into fourth quarter

Momentum Securities analysts say the rand could depreciate further to R18.35/$ — its lowest level since May 2020
Markets
3 days ago

Shares in Europe rise a little as bond yields drip

GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX):GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks edge higher, markets calmer after week's turmoil
Markets
3 days ago

Gold holds steady but on track for quarterly decline

Gold prices gained 1.1% this week but have fallen about 8% so far in the quarter
Markets
3 days ago
