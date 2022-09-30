JSE poised for rough session as investors eye eurozone inflation

The global equity market sell-off has intensified in recent weeks amid worries that global growth will be hurt by aggressive increases in interest rates
That Blade Nzimande is still sitting on the report of a review that he is trying to keep from the public is disconcerting
The AG highlighted that the entity is struggling to prepare regular, accurate and complete financial and performance reports that are supported and evidenced by reliable information
Morero was voted in unopposed on Friday shortly after the DA’s Mpho Phalatse was removed in an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence
Business Day TV spoke to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Keitumetse Lebaka, CEO of the Gauteng Film Commission
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Hundreds of Russian troops in Ukraine were encircled in one of their main garrisons on Friday, on the verge of one of the worst defeats of the war
Coach says Broos should reach out directly for a meeting as PSL colleagues would respond
Kazakhstan will become the 30th country to host a motorcycle grand prix since 1949
The JSE was poised for another rough ride on Friday, given the weaker trading session in Asia
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was off 2%, after the negative handover from Wall Street where tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 3%.
The global equity market sell-off has intensified in recent weeks amid worries that aggressive increases in interest rates by the developed markets in particular would hurt global growth.
The JSE, which is largely dominated by multinational companies, headed for its worst monthly performance since June.
The release of eurozone inflation will be a focal point for investors on Friday given its potential implications for the trajectory of interest rates.
“Another batch of stronger data could tip investors over the edge given how fragile sentiment already is,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a note
“It will be interesting to see how they react to any positive surprises — lower inflation, weaker income and spending considering how burned they were by the July CPI data.”
The rand was little changed at 17.96/$ but much weaker on a trend basis, having weakened nearly 5% since the start of September.
Commodity markets were fairly mixed in early trade, with Brent crude easing 0.18% to $88.34 per barrel while platinum edged up 0.57% to $867.60/oz
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
JSE poised for rough session as investors eye eurozone inflation
Local bourse heads for its worst monthly performance since June
The JSE was poised for another rough ride on Friday, given the weaker trading session in Asia
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was off 2%, after the negative handover from Wall Street where tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 3%.
The global equity market sell-off has intensified in recent weeks amid worries that aggressive increases in interest rates by the developed markets in particular would hurt global growth.
The JSE, which is largely dominated by multinational companies, headed for its worst monthly performance since June.
The release of eurozone inflation will be a focal point for investors on Friday given its potential implications for the trajectory of interest rates.
“Another batch of stronger data could tip investors over the edge given how fragile sentiment already is,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a note
“It will be interesting to see how they react to any positive surprises — lower inflation, weaker income and spending considering how burned they were by the July CPI data.”
The rand was little changed at 17.96/$ but much weaker on a trend basis, having weakened nearly 5% since the start of September.
Commodity markets were fairly mixed in early trade, with Brent crude easing 0.18% to $88.34 per barrel while platinum edged up 0.57% to $867.60/oz
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
Global shares fall close to lowest in two years
Fed raises rates 75 bps in third straight hike
Cost of living is hurting economy, says Kganyago in defence of rate hike
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Global markets slump as dollar regains its grip
Gold languishes near low on gaining dollar and hawkish central banks
Eurozone consumer sentiment plummets to record low
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.