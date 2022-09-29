×

Markets

MARKET WRAP: Metals cushion JSE from bigger losses

Capitec leads stocks lower in its biggest one-day fall since March 2020

BL Premium
29 September 2022 - 18:50 Lindiwe Tsobo

Metals gains spared the JSE from a bigger drop on Thursday, with European bourses down more than 1.5% in intraday trading as the mood remained sombre.

The rally, which saw the JSE off the one-year low reached in the previous session after the announcement by the Bank of Europe (BOE), fizzled out as risk-off sentiment returned to the markets...

